Water efficiency must for rice yield

LAHORE: Enhancing water efficiency is vital for increasing rice production on sustainable basis with a view to improving exports from $2 billion to $5 billion in the next 10 to 15 years, said Sheikh Adnan Aslam, director of the Pakistan Basmati Heritage Association (PBHA).

Speaking at “Khushhal Kissan” seminar, organised by the association for the promotion and preservation of basmati heritage of Pakistan, Adnan highlighted the mission and objectives of Pakistan Basmati Heritage Association for mitigating challenges of basmati production and action plan for the promotion and preservation of basmati in production and exports.

“Our country is facing a looming water crisis and improving water productivity in rice ecosystem is inevitable,” he added.

Malik Imtiaz, director of Punjab Seed Corporation, advised the farmers that the use of certified seed every year will serve as a foundation for increasing yield and quality of basmati.

He appreciated the initiative of PBHA for providing healthy and certified seed on subsidised rates to the farmers.

Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, former chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) emphasised that the government should introduce new basmati varieties for ensuring rice productivity and pest resistance. Praising PBHA mission, he termed it a ray of hope for the rice sector.