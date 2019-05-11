Poor industrial policy marginalises manufacturing sector

LAHORE: Absence of a well-defined industrial policy has marginalised the manufacturing sector that continues to concede the domestic market to smugglers or under-invoiced imports. The surviving industries cannot scale up, as they are denied level playing field.

Industrial policy is not only to provide land, infrastructure and communication facility. The policy in fact has to ensure that the investors committing their resources have fair opportunity of marketing their products competitively.

The government has to make certain that no producer under reports production to evade levies. At the same time, it has to safeguard the interests of domestic producers by strictly curbing under-invoicing and smuggling. Investors feel uncomfortable, as long as smuggling and under-invoicing continues.

A glaring example in this regard is the tyre manufacturing sector that commands only 20 percent of the domestic tyre market of 13.5 million four wheelers, pickups, buses, tractors, trucks etc. The most interesting point in this regard is that the share of smuggled tyres in Pakistani market is 45 percent and that of under-invoiced imports is 25 percent.

Even the 20 percent market that local manufacturers command is because the state has mandated that car, bus, truck and tractor manufacturers use locally produced tyres in their vehicles or pay higher duty on imported tyres. This has provided a guaranteed 1.2 million market to the domestic tyre industry. It is worth noting that the state protects the domestic industries through protective duties on imported items. The importers are required to pay not only the import duty, but 17 percent general sales tax on duty paid value.

Domestic producers have only to pay same percentage of GST as charged from the importers.

This on paper looks a reasonable protection, but the protection is nullified if the imports are made at absurdly low value or the goods are smuggled into the country without paying any government levies.

It is because of the menace of under-invoicing and smuggling that despite producing quality tyres, the domestic producers remain hesitant to enhance capacities as they have already been booted out of the market in many tyre sizes because of under-invoicing and smuggling.

Smuggling and under-invoicing may fall under different departments, but the Ministry of Industry and Production should raise voice against these malpractices. Smuggling culture in the country is so deep rooted that even on items where the duty has been abolished the importers dare not import them.

For instance, the import duty on bus and truck tyres from China is zero. Still the import in this category is nil. The smugglers save the 17 percent duty, with which the importers, even after gross under-invoicing, cannot compete.

The situation in the tyre industry is very sad. There are three major tyre manufactures, General Tyre, Service Industries, and Panther.

General is in four wheels mainly, Services and Panther dominate the 28 million motorcycle tyre market.

An interaction with all the three manufacturers revealed that they were very much interested in enhancing their capacities, but could not compete with the smugglers or under-invoiced imported tyres.

To buy local tyres, the original equipment manufacturers have to get approval from their principle office for any local component that they use in assembling of vehicles. Pakistan tyres are being used in these vehicles because the foreign principles have approved their quality. This adequately addresses the quality issue.

General Tyre Company CEO Hussain Kuli Khan said Pakistani consumers were being cheated by some importers, who brought in tyres that were meant for use in extreme cold weather in Europe. He said these tyres were used for three months in extreme cold and then discarded.

These tyres, if used in Pakistan’s extreme heat tend to burst. He claimed that imported tyres were involved in all the cases of tyre burst in Pakistan.

The four-wheel tyre market was expanding at a healthy rate of seven percent per year in Pakistan, and two-wheeler tyre market in Pakistan was expanding by 12 percent per annum. Expansion was on hold by all the companies because of malpractices in imports.

The major source of smuggling of bus and truck tyres was the Afghan Transit Trade. The Afghans import many times more quantity of tyres than the demand in Afghanistan. The government should control it through technology.