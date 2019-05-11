‘North Korea’s missile tests not breach of trust’

WASHINGTON: North Korean missile launches over the past week have not affected Donald Trump’s relationship with Kim Jong Un, the US president said late on Friday, in a change of course after initially expressing his dissatisfaction.

Pyongyang fired two short-range missiles Thursday following an earlier drill the previous Saturday -- the first in 18 months.

The North had not launched any missiles since November 2017, shortly before once reclusive Kim embarked on diplomatic overtures.

"I don’t consider that a breach of trust at all. And, you know, at some point I may. But at this point no," Trump said in an interview with Politico. "These were short-range missiles and very standard stuff. Very standard.