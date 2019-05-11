BJP activist arrested over see-through dress meme

KOLKATA: Indian police have detained a ruling party activist after she posted a meme superimposing the head of a state chief minister on a photograph of a Bollywood star in a see-through dress, an officer said on Saturday.

The announcement injected controversy into campaigning ahead of polls opening in West Bengal state on Sunday, where the right wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress are locked in a tense battle for votes in the country’s general election. Priyanka Sharma, a local BJP youth activist, was arrested for sharing a viral meme on Facebook that superimposed the head of Trinamool leader and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee on a picture of actress Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala in New York last week.

Sharma faces charges under India’s Information Technology Act which punishes the transmission of "obscene" or "lascivious" material in electronic form, police told AFP in the city of Howrah.

"We arrested a BJP leader Priyanka Sharma on Thursday after a complaint was lodged against her saying that she had posted a morphed photograph mocking the chief minister Mamata Banerjee on a social networking site," said Anant Nag, Howrah police deputy commissioner.

He said the complaint had been made by a local leader from Banerjee’s party.