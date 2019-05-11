Two in N Irish court charged with rioting as journalist killed

LONDON: Two men appeared in court on Saturday charged with rioting in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry on the night a journalist was shot dead.

Paul McIntyre, 51, and Christopher Gillen, 38, both charged with riot and petrol bomb offences, were refused bail at Londonderry’s magistrates’ court.

They were arrested on Thursday. They refused to stand and recognise the court on Saturday.

McIntyre is also charged with the arson of a hijacked vehicle while Gillen is also charged with the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck.

The prosecution alleges that both men are connected to the New IRA (Irish Republican Army) paramilitary group, which orchestrated the rioting on April 18 and has since claimed responsibility for the death of journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot in the head.

A police detective told the court that footage from security cameras and mobile phones showed two masked men in identical clothing to the defendants leaving the hijacked tipper truck, carrying a crate of petrol bombs and deploying them at police officers. "Police believe these were the ring leaders, that’s obvious from footage," the detective said.