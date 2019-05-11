Raza, Bilal lead NBP to dominant win in Corporate T20 Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s discarded left-arm spinner Raza Hasan took four wickets, while Bilal Asif did not concede a single run in his four-over quota that fetched for him two wickets as National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) demolished Momin Seeds by nine wickets in their 7th Corporate T20 Cup opener here at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy on Friday night.

Opting to bowl first paid dividends for NBP as their spin-attack led by Raza Hasan did a wonderful job. Momin Seeds at one stage had lost their three wickets with no run on the board.

Raza along with left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar, who took two wickets, bowled tightly, while Bilal's effort was spectacular that sent Momin Seeds reeling at 11-8.

A bit of resistance was put up by their tail-enders that enabled them to post 55 all out.

Left-arm orthodox Kamran Ghulam blew the tail by capturing two wickets. Mohammad Ali made 14, while batting at No 10 and Haider scored 12.

As many as six batsmen fell for a duck with eight maiden overs bowled by NBP.

In reply, NBP achieved the target in 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket with Test opener Shan Masood top-scoring 36 not out. Ahsan Ali made 16.

Kamran Akmal was the only batsman who fell, losing his wicket for a duck. Raza was adjudged Man of the Match.