Sun May 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Gulfam shines as Welwink Pharma thrash North Hawks

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

KARACHI: All-round performance from Gulfam enabled Welwink Pharma to race to a facile seven-wicket win over North Hawks in the 24th Dr MA Shah Night Trophy 2019 here at

Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Friday night.

North Hawks folded for only 75 with Shaaaz Shajani scoring 22 which contained three fours. Fauz-ul-Hasan made 19 with two fours. Salim got 3-18 and off-spinner Gulfam picked 2-8.

Welwink raced to the target in the eighth over after losing three wickets. Gulfam also did well with the willow, hammering three sixes in his 28-run knock. Sohail Khan, Rafay and Israr got one wicket each.

