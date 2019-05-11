Omar Associates overpower Agha Estate

KARACHI: Usman Khan and Saud Shakeel batted superbly and Asad Shafiq bowled well to enable Omar Associates to overwhelm Agha Estate by 73 runs in their outing of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup 2019 here at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Friday night.

After being asked to bat first, Omar Associates rode on the batting heroics of opener Usman Khan (71) and left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel (41) to pile up a huge total of 218-4 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Usman, who hit four sixes and nine fours in his 43-ball knock, put together a 77-run opening stand with Umar Akmal who blasted a 19-ball 37 with three sixes and as many fours.

Saud hammered two sixes and four fours from 18 deliveries.

Saim Ayub (29) and Khurram Shehzad (22*) also used the long handle to put their team to a commanding position.

Mohammad Sarwar and Zeeshan Khan got one wicket each.

Asad Shafiq then got 3-16 in four overs to help Omar Associates restrict Agha Estate to 145-9. Opener Sami-ur-Rehman (27) and Fawad Khan (26) were the main contributors. Asad was ably backed by Mohammad Salman with 2-19.

In another outing at the same venue, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) defeated Alamgir Gymkhana by 38 runs. Sajjad Hashmi (68) and stumper Mohammad Hasan (54) guided KPT to 172-6 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sajjad hammered five sixes and as many fours in his 43-ball knock while Hasan clobbered three sixes and four fours from 30 deliveries. Nasir Awais then got 4-22 to dismiss Alamgir Gymkhana for 134. Ashir Ahmed made a 38-ball 42 with three fours.