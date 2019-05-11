Rangoonwala New Al Habib record maiden win

KARACHI: Rangoonwala New Al Habib outwitted Patex Boards by 18 runs in their Group D fixture of the 34th edition of Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Rangoonwala New Al Habib posted a fighting total of 166 for five in the allotted 20 overs, which they defended successfully to register their maiden victory in the competition.

Medium-pacer Sajjad Mirza provided Patex Boards with a head start by removing the dangerous openers Bismillah Khan (16 off 10 balls) and Imran Ali (15 off 10 balls) in quick succession in his spell with the new ball.

Rangoonwala New Al Habib constructed their innings through Bilal Irshad (36 off 30 balls) and Asad Ali (29 off 22 balls) while the late flourish was provided by Ejaz Ali Shah who remained undefeated on 28 off 16 balls and Saeed Hasan who remained unbeaten on 15 off 12 balls.

Set to score 167 in 20 overs, Patex Boards lost wickets at regular intervals and were virtually out of the contest when the seventh wicket went down at 98. Their top-order batsmen were unable to come to terms with the tight bowling, resulting in unforced errors.

Leg-spinner Muhammad Ilyas, who also won the Man of the Match award, tormented them with figures of three for 23 as the unbroken 50-run eighth-wicket stand between Azhar Khan (40 off 32 balls) and Tahir Khan (32 off 19 balls) only helped in reducing the margin of defeat.