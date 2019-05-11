I’m comfortable with batting deep: Tamim

DUBLIN: Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh opener, said that his role in the One-day International team is to bat for as long as possible and construct the innings.

“Can’t I play more shots if I want? Don’t I want to be adventurous too? But the thing is, we play for the team. There is nothing bigger than the team,'' Tamim told Cricbuzz.

“Say, I played with 150 strike-rate but the team lost. What’s the point then? But I played with 60 strike-rate but the team won, I am happy. The team wants me to bat deep when I am in. I can understand that and I am comfortable with that role.”

Bangladesh will play West Indies in their tri-series match on Monday (tomorrow).

They are leading the table with six points.