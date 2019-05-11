We will try our best to win the series: Bismah

KARACHI: Pakistan women are fully focused on winning the decisive third and final match and with it the ICC Women’s Championship ODI series against hosts South Africa when the two teams line-up for the decider at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Sunday (today).

The series is tied at 1-1 with two contrasting results in the first two matches. Pakistan won the first game by eight wickets. South Africa then bounced back to win the second match also by eight wickets.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof realises the importance of the third game and the two points that will come with a win. The visitors currently have 14 points from as many games of the ICC Women’s Championship and are placed sixth, a point behind South Africa who have 15.

“The girls are ready for the challenge that the third game offers, we know the importance of these two points, we will try our best to win the match and win the series,” Bismah said.

In the series opener, Sana Mir’s four-wicket haul helped Pakistan bowl out South Africa for a paltry 63 runs. The top-order, led by Javeria Khan’s unbeaten 34, then helped Pakistan cruise home with 212 balls to spare.

In the second match, Pakistan got off to a flying start with Nahida Khan’s 34-ball 37 helping the team to a 50-run opening wicket stand. However, a middle-order collapse had the visitors dismissed for 147 runs in 42 overs.

“It is 1-1 right now, third match should be an exciting one,” Bismah said. “Both teams know the value of the third game and I think we will see a real close game since a lot depends on the result. In the first match our bowling dominated, second match we started very well with the bat but could not capitalise on the start we got.”