Inam shows his mettle in Rio

KARACHI: Two-time beach wrestling world champion Mohammad Inam was on Saturday heading towards achieving another glory when he stormed into the final of the Beach Wrestling World Series being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the event, which serves as qualifiers for the World Beach Games to be held in San Diego in October this year, Inam showed his class by beating Gregorious Kriaridis of Greece in the semi-final of the 90 kilogramme competitions. He had overpowered Wanderson Messlas Da Silva Lima of Brazil 4-0 in the quarter-final.

Inam was set to face Georgia’s Dato Marsagishvili in the summit clash later on Saturday.

On Friday, Inam was off to a flying start when he whacked Murat Ozkan of Turkey in the first round with an enviable ease with 3-0 margin. The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist then had to face tough time before beating Kanan Aliyev of Azerbaijan 1-0 to make it to the quarter-finals.

“It was a tough fight but thanks to Almighty that I won it. My opponent was a very tough fighter as he was world military event champion and a European medallist. But I kept my cool and beat him in the end,” Inam told ‘The News’ after his hard-earned win.

Inam is the only wrestler of Pakistan fighting for World Beach Games seat.

Initially, when Inam defended his world Beach title in Turkey, it was discovered that he would be the direct qualifier for the World Beach Games. But the United World Wrestling made some modification in the rules and introduced four qualifying rounds.

Now the leading eight fighters in Inam’s weight category will qualify for the World Beach Games. After having missed the first qualifying round in Portugal last month, Inam fought against all financial odds and ensured his presence in the Rio de Janeiro event.