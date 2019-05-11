Aid to Palestine

In the face of a crisis situation in Gaza, the UN World Food Programme as well as the UNRWA have launched a desperate appeal for aid for the Palestinian peoples. On Wednesday, the UN warned that its agencies must raise tens of millions of dollars within weeks to avoid significant aid cuts for Palestinians in Gaza as well as Palestinian refugees. After US cuts to UNRWA, the need to cover the funding shortfall was always likely to be around the corner. Now, its humanitarian coordinator for Palestine has raised alarm bells over a serious funding crisis in the region. The UN agency needs around $40 million dollars by the end of May in order to order the food needed for the rest of the year. The UNRWA will be hosting a donor’s conference next month and another in September to cover the shortfall. This week, Canada announced that it would be providing $2 million in additional aid for Palestine, but there is still a long way to go.

The Trump administration’s decision to withdraw aid to Palestine has serious consequences. In Gaza, unemployment stands at 54 percent, which makes it close to a desperate situation if there is no food aid. Unemployment rates are even higher for young people, who do not have the purchasing power to buy food on their own. Without extra funding, the UN will either need to cut the number of people receiving aid or slash rations – neither of which is an acceptable situation. The funding shortfalls for the humanitarian response for the West Bank and Gaza is massive. Out of the $350 million requested by the UN, only 14 percent has been provided yet. Donor support has been thinning out, which is likely to have to do with US pressure and changing global geopolitics. The UN currently provides food and financial support to five million Palestinians. Without fulfilling the aid shortfall, around one million Palestinians are expected to go hungry. That is likely to mean another spate of Palestinian protests, which end up being met with Israeli brutality. In a situation where there are fewer countries willing to support the Palestinian political cause, one would hope that at least aid can flow into Palestine uninterrupted. That is the least the international community can do.