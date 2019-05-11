close
Sun May 12, 2019
Pay your taxes

A pretty large number of people do not pay their due taxes in compliance with their national and legal obligations. When all the people do not pay all the taxes due from them then quite obviously the government suffer from shortfalls in revenue generation and is forced to look for other measures to bridge the gap. If all the people, particularly those in the private sector, pay their due taxes then the federal government is not all that pressed for rushing to international financial institutions like the IMF and the World Bank for securing loans, obviously on harsher terms, to meet the budget deficits. The opposition parties and their leaders, instead of lashing out at the federal government for seeking an IMF bailout package for averting the threat of default, would do a great service to the nation if they urged their followers to keep paying their taxes regularly and faithfully. It is good to note that for the first time ever the number of tax filers has crossed over 1.96 million by end of April 2019. This is probably more due to the non-filers' realisation of their national obligations than the performance of the FBR, which incidentally leaves much to be desired.

Muhammad Ali ( Lahore )

