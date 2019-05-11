Saving water

According to reports, the expected increase in Pakistan's population will put a lot of pressure on water supply for households, industry and agriculture in the country. The government has said that a combination of global climate change, waste of water supply in the next six to seven years, and other factors could push Pakistan into becoming a water-starved country.

At present Pakistan’s water storage capacity is limited to 30 days of supply. That is well below the recommended 1000 days for countries with a similar climate. This situation is of our own making, and as a result of climate change. I request the authorities to invest in more dams so as to store water for our agricultural and domestic needs.

Nabeela Hassan ( Kech )