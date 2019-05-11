Saving water

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to reports, the expected increase in Pakistan's population will put a lot of pressure on water supply for households, industry and agriculture in the country. The government has said that a combination of global climate change, waste of water supply in the next six to seven years, and other factors could push Pakistan into becoming a water-starved country.
At present Pakistan’s water storage capacity is limited to 30 days of supply. That is well below the recommended 1000 days for countries with a similar climate. This situation is of our own making, and as a result of climate change. I request the authorities to invest in more dams so as to store water for our agricultural and domestic needs.
Nabeela Hassan ( Kech )
