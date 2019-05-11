Trafficking cases

Chinese and Pakistani nationals have been accused of illegal activities such as forced prostitution or sale of human organs. They carry out these inhuman activities by entrapping young Pakistani women who are engaged in wedlock with Chinese nationals and taken back to China and then forced into prostitution; even their organs are sold at times. Although China has denied these facts, it has supported the Pakistan government's actions against those involved in such kind of acts.

In order to end such scurvy activity, Pakistan should take serious action.

Hafsa Mahtab ( Islamabad )