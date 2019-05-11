close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 12, 2019

Game of the heart

Newspost

 
May 12, 2019

The game of cricket is not merely a game: it is something very close to the hearts of South Asians. Winning the world cup could be a highly motivating thing for Pakistanis. Unfortunately, the selection committee of the cricket team of Pakistan announced the squad for the world cup without judging the performance of players in the recent matches.

A few prominent former players have suggested that Wahab Riaz, Umer Khan and Mohammad Rizwan must be considered for the world cup. Faheem Ashraf and Yasir Shah are good players but they are out of form currently and they should make way for the in-form players.

Mubashar Kashmiri ( Islamabad )

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost