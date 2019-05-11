Game of the heart

The game of cricket is not merely a game: it is something very close to the hearts of South Asians. Winning the world cup could be a highly motivating thing for Pakistanis. Unfortunately, the selection committee of the cricket team of Pakistan announced the squad for the world cup without judging the performance of players in the recent matches.

A few prominent former players have suggested that Wahab Riaz, Umer Khan and Mohammad Rizwan must be considered for the world cup. Faheem Ashraf and Yasir Shah are good players but they are out of form currently and they should make way for the in-form players.

Mubashar Kashmiri ( Islamabad )