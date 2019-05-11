KE ‘completed work on time’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Apropos a story published in The News on Saturday, K-Electric would like to share that the development work carried out by the KE on University Road, as part of its $460 million transmission enhancement project, was completed well within the stipulated timeline of May 5, 2019. This was also acknowledged by the KMC in a statement.
