Nine suspected extortionists busted in police, Rangers raids

The paramilitary force and police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine suspects during raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, a special team of Rangers troops was formed in collaboration with the City district police as they received complaint calls regarding extortion calls and firing on refusal from Lyari and Kharadar.

Sohail alias Jan, Sameer Hussain Shaikh alias Ali alias Haji, Kabir alias Kala alias Tita, Ayub alias Ali Bhai alias Mullah alias Lamba Qadri, Syed Abbas alias Langra, Anis alias Kofta alias Munna, Fareed Deen, Fayyaz Khan and Abid alias Azad were arrested in raids conducted in Lyari and Kharadar by the police and Rangers.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects disclosed that they worked for the Ayaz Zehri group and the Ismail Patni group, operating a gang from a foreign country. They admitted their involvement in extortion cases, firing and grenade attacks on police in Lyari.