Asia’s richest man buys Hamleys

Hong Kong: Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has snapped up the storied British toy store Hamleys from its Chinese owners for $88 million, the latest in a dizzying splurge of retail acquisitions.

Ambani´s Reliance Brands announced late Thursday that it had bought the 259-year-old toy retailer from the Hong Kong-listed Chinese fashion conglomerate C.Banner International Holdings.

"The worldwide acquisition of the iconic Hamleys brand and business places Reliance into the frontline of global retail," Darshan Mehta, president and CEO of Reliance, said in a statement.

Ambani, worth some $50 billion according to Forbes, initially made his fortune in oil refining and petro-chemicals but his Reliance empire has since branched into everything from telecoms to cable networks and tech firms.

In recent years he has massively expanded his retail portfolio, snapping up a string of well-known brands such as Burberry, Canali, Paul Smith, Armani, Just Cavalli and Jimmy Choo.

Ambani has said he hopes the consumer business wing of his empire will contribute as much to his conglomerate´s earnings as the core energy business by the end of 2028.