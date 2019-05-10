close
Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Senators to lock horns with NA cricket team

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has formed a cricket team of senators, which will soon play a match with the National Assembly's cricket team. According to the Senate Secretariat, the team consists of Senator Shibli Faraz, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Ahmad Khan, Mirza Afridi, Sajjad Turi, Muhammad Ali Saif, Waleed Iqbal, Dilwar Khan, Shahzaib Durrani, Taj Afridi, Hilalur Rehman, Faisal Javed, Javed Abbasi, Gayan Chand, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Naumn Wazir, Behramand Tangi, Manzoor Ahmad, Shafiq Tareen and Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot.

