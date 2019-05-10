Senate Committee on Interior meeting: Pakistan-Iran border fencing will complete in 3 to 4 years

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior was informed that fencing of Pakistan-Iran border will be completed in three to four years.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House on Friday and was attended among others by Senators Dr. Shahzad Wasim, Mian M Ateeq Shaikh, Rana Maqbool, Kalsoom Parveen, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Muhammad Talha Mehmood and Sardar Shafique Tareen. The meeting was also attended by the Federal Secretary Interior, Additional Secretary, IG FC KPK, Commandant Frontier Corps Balochistan North and South, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other senior officials from CDA and Ministry of Interior.

Senate’s Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik before starting of the briefing lauded the role of FC Balochistan North and South for their services and sacrifices. He said that sacrifices of FC Balochistan are more than any other force in the country. He said the committee pays rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation.

FC (N) DIG Balochistan Brig Furqan Moazam briefed the Committee in detail on the budget allocations and financial requirements for the projects to be undertaken during financial year 2019-2020.

He said a process of fencing at the Pakistan-Iran border will be completed in three to four years. He informed the Senate’s Committee on Interior that He said that intelligence-based operations have been conducted during the last two weeks, adding that killing the terrorists.

He said that the budget planned for FY 2019-20 is aimed at enhancement of Force protection and combatting efficiency, maintenance and repair of solider accommodations. He said that it also includes rising of 1X Sector HQ, 2X Corps HQ and 8x Rifle Wings and miscellaneous pending issues.

He further briefed the Committee that the increase in budget allocations 2019-20 is justified because of 10% increase in overall budget as compare to last Financial Year Budget due to increase in employment related expenses and also 10% decrease in recurring/operating expenses as compared to last financial year.

He said that no allowance in budget for annual inflation/price hike (usually 8-10% increase anticipated in budget) and routine maintenance/repair likely to be severely affected owing to negligible allocation (14% of demand). He said that limited prospects for enhancement of combat efficiency & force protection in allocated budget with a deficiency of Rs.22.565 billion.

He sought the Committee to recommend that the budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 (Rs23.35b) be released latest by 30th Aug, 2019 to ensure timely procurements. He also requested the release of 100% budget (Rs15.038) for raising of 8X rifle wings, 2x corps HQs and 1X Sector HQ and also requested for release of pending funds (Rs2130 m) of new Raising Wings of FY 2014/15 i.e. Rs395m and FY 216/17 i.e. Rs1735m as one time grant by PSDP.

Senator Rehman Malik highly appreciated FC’s role in maintaining peace and combating terrorism in Balochistan. He said that it is need of the time to fully empower the Law Enforcement Agencies by equipping them with modern ammunitions, transportation, accommodation and other facilities. He ensured that he will make recommendations to the Ministry of Interior for allocation of desired budget for the Fiscal Year, 2019 -20.

The Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior formed sub-committee headed by Senator Rana Maqbool to formulate the recommendations for the budget of the FC (N) Balochistan and Frontier Constabulary KPK with the assistance of the Ministries of Finance, Planning and Development, FC Headquarter Quetta and FC Headquarter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to submit to the committee.

The other members of the Sub-Committee included Senator Ms Kalsum Parveen and Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen. He also directed for the establishment of the Media cell in the Interior Ministry to achievements and success of the law enforcement agencies to combat the terrorist activities.

The briefing by Commandant Frontier Constabulary KPK started with remembrance of Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur, who had sacrificed his life in fighting against the terrorists as then Commandant FC. Senator Rehman Malik highly applauded his services for the nation and Fateha was offered for his and the souls of other martyrs of Frontier Constabulary, KPK.

Commandant F.C. Mr. Moazzam Jah Ansari briefed the Committee on the budget allocations and the financial requirements for the projects to be undertaken during F.Y., 2019-20.

While referring to the famous saying of Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936) that; their (FC) lives are as hard as their muscles but the papers never say anything about them, he said that the situation of F.C. personals is the same as pointed out by Rudyard Kipling.

He said that he will not be wrong to say that it is the most poor force among the law enforcement agencies where the per annum budget for each soldier is 25000 that includes his salary, accommodation, transportation and welfare and also the operational expenditure.

While briefing to the Committee on the budget allocations for F.C. KPK, the Commandant, F.C. requested the Committee that increase in budget is needed for raising bomb disposal squads, canine unit, up-gradation of Spina Thana as a district and up-gradation of Post Michini as a district, in the next financial year, 2019-20.

He said that it must be matter of great shocking for the members of the committee that the martyrs package for the F.C. KPK is less than any force of the country, therefore, it is requested to enhance the package for the martyrs and injured troops of F.C., KPK.

He said that up-gradation and sanctioning of intelligence units is necessary as current strength of one platoon is not enough. He requested the equipping of the forces as per ToE as approved by M/o Interior and establishment of FC districts in all newly merged districts. He also requested the entitlement of F.C. troops for medical treatment in government hospitals including CMH. He also requested for increase in salaries and scales for the employees of the F.C. equivalent to other Police and law enforcement agencies.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has taken a very serious notice on the media report regarding involvement of Chinese nationals in illegal marriages with Pakistani girls.

Chairman Senates’ Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik informed the Committee that he has taken notice of the media reports on 7th May, 2019, regarding involvement of Chinese nationals in human trafficking and marrying Pakistani girls with the help of local agents and forcing them into prostitution.

He told the committee that this morning the officials of FIA briefed him in detail about the illegal marriage of Pakistani girls with Chinese citizens however as the matter is still underway therefore the FIA will brief the committee in next meeting.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik emphasized the need for establishment of a Regulatory Authority for Marriage Bureaus through enactment. He told in the meeting that a letter has already been written to D.G. FIA to answer the following questions:-

He directed To submit a complete report on the recent raids conducted by FIA in connections with illegal/legal marriages between Chinese nationals and Pakistani girls, Who mediated these marriages and what procedure was followed for Nikkah/Marriage Registration etc., name and details of the Marriage Bureaus in Pakistan involved in these marriages, the name of the owner of the Bureau and the staff involved in this business, Details of number of cases where the Chinese have been cheated and number of cases where girls have been cheated with the abetment of marriage bureaus, are these marriage bureaus registered as per law or they function under the registered offices and indulge in this illegal business, Total number of such marriages registered for the last two years, how many girls have migrated as married girl to China, how many married girls are at present in Pakistan, the number of Chinese girls married in Pakistan and have obtained marriage visas.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has strongly condemned the bomb blast near Data Darbar, Lahore on Wednesday May 8, 2019, wherein 12 innocent people including five policemen were martyred and more than 20 were injured.

The Committee offered Fateha for the departed souls of martyrs and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Senator Rehman Malik said our hearts and soul are with the victim families of Data Darbar, Lahore blasts and we share their pains and sorrows.

He said that the new wave of terrorism is of great concerns as behind such terrorist activities, the involvement of our inimical countries cannot be ignored. The Committee demanded the Government of Punjab to investigate the incident to find out the handlers, facilitators and terrorist networks behind this tragic incident of Data-Darbar blast.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior passed a Resolution strongly condemning the Bomb blast near Data Darbar, Lahore that killed 12 innocent people including five policemen.

The Resolution was moved by the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik, which was adopted by the Committee unanimously. The Resolution states; “The Senate Standing Committee on Interior strongly condemns the Data-Darbar blast in Lahore on Wednesday May 08 2019, wherein 11 people including 5 police officials lost their lives. The Committee expresses heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the victim families and prays for eternal peace for the departed souls. The Committee also pays rich tribute to the Police Officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The Committee expresses grave concerns over the new wave of terrorism in the country and demands the Government to investigate the handlers, facilitators and terrorist networks behind this tragic incident of Data-Darbar blast.”

The Committee considered the Point of Public Importance regarding “the Steps being taken by CDA in order to ensure that all buildings and public places in ICT Islamabad are equipped with the requisite facilities for people with special needs/specially abled people and proposed mechanism to be adopted in this regard” raised by Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem. The Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior constituted a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh with Senator Shehzad Waseem and Kalsoom Parveen with its members and directed that the Sub-Committee will submit its report with recommendations within 15 days.

The Committee also considered the Point of Public Importance regarding theft of Mobile Phones from Faisalabad Dry Port raised by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh.

SSP Faisalabad briefed the Committee on the matter but the Committee expressed dissatisfaction over the report and directed that in coordination with Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh the matter should be thoroughly investigated and to be considered in the next meeting of the committee.