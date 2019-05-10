close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SM
Shahina Maqbool
May 11, 2019

Crackdown against anti-polio campaign begins

National

SM
Shahina Maqbool
May 11, 2019

Islamabad: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have started removing anti-vaccination propaganda from their respective social media platforms in a bid to prevent free flow of factually incorrect information that discourages parents from vaccinating their children against poliovirus.

“A legal framework is also under consideration to take action against persistent propagandists that are putting the lives of children and health workers at risk, said the PM’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta while appreciating Facebook’s global regulatory and content management team’s assurance to Pakistan of their cooperation in the fight against polio during a video conference.

A statement issued from the National Emergency Operations Centre said that the polio programme will continue to work with Facebook to identify and recommend action against users who spread hateful propaganda. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 174 links have been blocked so far of which 130 were from Facebook, 14 from Twitter and 30 from YouTube.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan