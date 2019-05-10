USC workers threaten to close stores if leader not released

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Welfare Association (APUSCWA) on Friday threatened to close down all stores throughout the country if their leader Arif Shah was not released. The leader of All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation was arrested for revealing the Ramazan package.

APUSCWA Senior Vice President Malik Muhammad Ameer has warned to immediately release its Chairman Arif Shah; otherwise, we will not only close down all stores but lockdown all major cities in the country.

A large number of USC workers have staged protest demonstrations in different cities against arrest of their leader on Friday. The protesters carried banners and placards in their hands raised anti-government slogans on the occasion.

On the other hand, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) managing director has claimed that all necessary items were available in all outlets. The consumers are getting all kinds of relief from USC outlets, he said.