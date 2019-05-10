close
Sat May 11, 2019
Review of capital master plan: Interior ministry approves hiring of consultant

May 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior has given nod to Federal Commission to proceed further with the hiring of consultant to review master plan of Islamabad. While approving the Request for Proposals (RFPs), Federal Commission has been directed to ensure observance of PPRA, other rules and regulations.

This was informed during the meeting of the Federal Commission, constituted to revise master plan of Islamabad, held at CDA headquarters here on Friday. The meeting was attended by the members of the Federal Commission.

The commission reviewed the progress so far made in this context. While discussing the RFPs, the commission directed to forward the RFPs to PPRA for vetting purpose. The Director Procurement and Contract of the Authority was tasked to examine the RFPs in line with CDA rules. The meeting also reviewed outcome of the consultative dialogue held on May 2, 2019.

The meeting was informed that consultative dialogue has been scheduled on 16th of this month at Pak China Friendship Centre. Different private associations, developers, international organisations, NGOs, representatives of civil society are being invited to attend dialogue. The progress so far made regarding revision of master plan will be placed before the participants of the dialogue so that their inputs/suggestions could also be included in the revision of master plan. Accordingly, a questionnaire in this regard will also be floated amongst the participants for their inputs/suggestions/opinions etc.

