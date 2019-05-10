Senate Question hour: Opposition stages token walkout for ignoring Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Joint opposition in the Senate on Friday staged token walk-out from the House on giving no representation to Balochistan and very limited to Sindh in appointment of trade officers abroad.

Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini of BNP-Mengal was the first to make exit from the House during the question hour, followed by Senators belonging to the opposition parties and some from the treasury benches.

The House was informed that a total of 42 trade officers (commercial secretaries) had been posted in various embassies and high commissions abroad and of these, 25 were from Punjab, seven from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five from Sindh, two from AJK and nil from Balochistan.

Earlier, Senators questioned the performance of these officers, as Pakistan’s exports continued to fall. State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that there was no quota as such and trade officers were appointed abroad on the basis of their ability and performance. He explained that seven officers had been recalled for their below average performance while another two had been issued warning.

Their performance, he noted, was gauged under key performance indicators, approved by the Prime Minister. He conceded that the trade officers needed to further improve their performance.

Replying to another question, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Swati said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority along with Frequency Allocation Board checked the power level of base trans-receiver towers in accordance with the regulations and so far five surveys had been conducted in 36 cities wherein 2429 towers had been checked and prescribed limits were being observed and hence nothing was harmful to human health.