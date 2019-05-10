close
Sat May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019

5 booked for illegal fishing

National

May 11, 2019

DIR: Five persons were booked for illegal fishing in Nehag locality of the Upper Dir district on Friday by fisheries department employees. The district administration of Upper Dir has imposed Section-144 on illegal fishing in the district. An official of the Fisheries Department, Wali Khan said that they were informed by their department employees and Levies personnel about illegal fishing in the Nehag River. He said they took action and caught five persons who were busy catching fish illegally. The accused were identified as Jehangir, Shah Zeb, Sabir, Amjad, and Kamal Khan, residents of Mulagujar in Wari.

