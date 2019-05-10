Utility Stores employees stage protest in Upper, Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The employees of Utility Stores Corporation in Upper and Lower Dir on Friday closed the outlets in protest against the arrest of chairman CBA Arif Hussain Shah and staged a protest demonstration in front of Timergara Press Club.

The protesting employees were chanting slogans against the government. Speaking on the occasion, president of the union Imtiaz Ahmad, general secretary Ali Muhammad, Gul Akbar Khan and others condemned the arrest of Arif Hussain Shah.

They alleged the government was targeting officials to hide its failure.

All utility outlets had been lying empty as the government was yet to provide Ramazan package, they said, adding due to the incumbent government’s policies the future of all government employees was at stake.

“Doctors, nurses, clerks and officers are protesting against the failed policies of the government,” said one of the protesters.

They demanded the government to immediately release Arif Hussain Shah and announced that all utility outlets would remain closed till the release of CBA chairman Arif Hussain Shah.