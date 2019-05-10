Officials asked to ensure availability of food items

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam has asked the relevant officials to ensure availability of essential commodities in market and bazaars as per official price list. During the raids and price checking on Friday, 55 shopkeepers were fined Rs66,000 and three were sent to jail for overcharging the consumers. Similarly, 4500 litres of milk was tested. —Correspondent
