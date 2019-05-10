close
Sat May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019

Shabbar’s powers limited for not having revenue secy charge

Top Story

 
May 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi will have to work under Finance Division Secretary Muhammad Younas Dhaga after allocation of additional charge of

Revenue Division secretary to the latter.

It has been a tradition since formation of the Revenue Division that the FBR chairman is also given the additional charge of Revenue Division secretary.

Changed only a day earlier, FBR Chairman Jahanzeb Khan had also the additional charge of revenue secretary.

According to the sources, as Shabbar Zaidi had been appointed the FBR chairman on honorary basis, there is a legal hitch in giving him charge of revenue secretary. This legal hindrance has resulted in limited powers of Shabbar Zaidi, according to experts.

