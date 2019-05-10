Forced prostitution or sale of human organs : China says no truth in media reports about Pak women

ISLAMABAD: While the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) laid its hands on another five persons, three Pakistani women and two Chinese men, who were set to fly out from the Islamabad International Airport Friday, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, in a statement, supported Pakistan government’s action against those found involved in any kind of illegal activities in the back drop of the ‘wedding scandal’.

“Chinese government’s policy towards legal weddings is clear as our government supports and protects those acting in accordance with the law. But we are against any illegal weddings and we stand with the Pakistani government in actions against such activities,” the Chinese embassy spokesperson said.

“We want Pakistan government to take action against such illegal acts. The Ministry of Public Security of the Government of the People’s Republic of China has already dispatched a task force to be in touch with the Pakistani authorities and extend support in these actions in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Islamabad said.

He said that the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad as well as the government in Beijing is cognisant of the information pouring out in the media about gangs including Chinese and Pakistani nationals, who are allegedly involved in this ‘wedding scandal’, in which young Pakistani women who are engaged in wedlock with Chinese nationals were taken back to China and then forced into prostitution and even their organs were sold.

“It is worth noting that several media reports have fabricated facts and spread rumors. According to investigations by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese,” he said.

“We hope the people of Pakistan and China will not let such rumors affect the relations between the two friendly countries. We will not allow a few criminals to hurt the relations between the people and the governments of China and Pakistan,” the Chinese Embassy spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in the latest incident the FIA took two Chinese men and three Pakistani women into custody from the Islamabad International Airport. Third Pakistani woman reached Islamabad airport alone to travel to China. The FIA is carrying out investigations in this latest incident, apparently part of the much talked about ‘Wedding Scandal’.

Our correspondent adds from Faisalabad: Magistrate Khurram Shahzad sent 23 Chinese and a Pakistani national to the District Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case of human trafficking.

The accused are Yang Chang, Zhao Yong, Zhang Chaooun, Zhang Jiulong, Feng Shanyin, Caie Zhuano, Cui Dong Dong, Sun Peng Chao, Gao Shan Gnino, Ding Lein Jong, Lichao Liwel, Song Lu, Lilian, Jong Wan, Miao, Li U Jian, Li Wei, Zhhow, Chen Fao, LHJ Fing, Li Lin and Abdul Hameed. The accused were involved in sending girls to China after contracting marriages with them. The FIA had arrested them during a raid in Faisalabad some days ago.