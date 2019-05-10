Shakib wants to bat at No 3 in ODIs

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh all-rounder, has expressed a desire to bat at No 3 in ODIs, ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

The 32-year-old has played at one-down in 13 ODIs, scoring 492 runs at 41.00, which is higher than his career average of 35.45. Shakib cited the increased number of opportunities that batting up the order would present, to make an impact with the bat.

“There was a time when I had to come on to the crease before the first 10 overs even if I batted at No 5. But now things have changed, I don’t get a chance to bat before 35-40 overs if I bat at the No 5 position,” he said.

“For me, I think, the earlier the better. So, personally speaking, I want to play at No 3. I have also expressed my desire to the coach and the captain. But I don’t have any problem to play anywhere for the team.”

Shakib recently underwent an overhaul in his training regimen to get in shape for a big summer. The all-rounder, who is now visibly fitter and leaner than he was a couple of years ago, said that finding the motivation to work on his fitness was key to this turnaround.

“Sometimes in your life, you need a kick. I have got the kick,” he said. “I won’t say how. That’s a secret. It has come in a way that has awakened me. I was fit up to 2011. After that, I didn’t get much chance to work on my fitness and I didn’t feel any push too. But I have got the kick now.”