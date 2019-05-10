Army boxers on top as PBF issues national rankings

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has issued national ranking of the leading boxers in all categories in an effort to streamline the affairs for the Premier Boxing League expected to be staged later this year.

PBF Secretary Col (r) Nasir Ijaz Tung told ‘The News’ that the ranking of the leading boxers in each of the ten categories will stay the same till the 33rd National Games to be held in Peshawar in October this year.

“Boxers ranking has been issued timely so that everything should be in order for the boxing league expected to be held later this year. The ranking will take all the boxers into the National Games with the same position. Depending on the performance at the National Games, some alteration can be done in the ranking list,” he said.

The PBF official added the federation had been planning to host the league for the promotion of the game in the country. “We are planning to contact some foreign boxers in an effort to lure them for the league. Though everything is at very early stage, announcing the ranking for each of the ten categories would keep these boxers in chase when it comes to organising the league.”

The ranking has been finalised considering their performance in just concluded 37th National Boxing Championship in Islamabad.

Rankings: Men’s: Light flyweight (49kg): 1. Muhammad Saeed (Army); 2. Daud Khan (Navy); 3. Muhammad Musawar (Railways); 4. Zohaib Rasheed (Sindh); 5. Jehanzaib Khan (Wapda); 6. Abu Bakar (Gilgit Baltistan); 7.Usama Tariq (Punjab); 8. Muhammad Yasin (PAF).

Flyweight (52kg): 1. Syed Muhammad Asif (Army); 2. Attaullah (Wapda); 3. Muhammad Qasim (Balochistan); 4. Mehroz Ali (PAF); 5. Talal Hussain (Islamabad); 6. Noor Ali (Railways); 7. Shahzeb Khan (Sindh); 8. Inamullah Khan (AJK).

Bantamweight (56kg): 1. Naqeebullah (Wapda); 2. Niamatullah (PAF); 3. Muhammad Ismail (Army); 4. Ahmed Afridi (Sindh); 5. Ilyas Hussain (Balochistan); 6. Arsalan Ali (Navy); 7. Abdul Samad (Railways); 8. Muhammad Wasim (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Lightweight (60kg): 1. Ibrahim Khan (Army); 2. Muhammad Ashraf (Railways); 3. Sheraz (Navy); 4. Sikandar Mirza (Balochistan); 5. Muhammad Shoaib Khan (Punjab); 6. Muhammad Zaryab Gilgit Baltistan); 7. Naseer Ahmed (Wapda); 8. Amir Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Light welterweight (64kg): 1. Ali Ahmed (Wapda); 2. Adnan Hasan (PAF); 3. Suleman Baloch (Army); 4. Ghulam Nabi (Gilgit Baltistan); 5. Abdul Ghani (Balochistan); 6. Irfan Bashir (AJK); 7. Qadir Khan (Navy); 8. Abdul Jalil (Sindh).

Welterweight (69kg): 1. Gul Zaib (Army); 2. Amir Khan (Wapda); 3. Abdul Samad (Balochistan); 4. Salar Abid (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa); 5. Faraz Ahmed (Sindh); 6. Fahad (Punjab); 7. Saeed Anwar Khan (PAF); 8. Yameen Khan (AJK).

Middleweight (75kg): 1. Saiful Manan (Army); 2. Tanveer Ahmed (Navy); 3. Shafiullah (Wapda); 4. Ehsanullah (Balochistan); 5. Ali Nawaz (Punjab); 6. Hasnain Ali (PAF); 7. Abid Ali (Police); 8. Khalil Asghar (Sindh).

Light heavyweight (81kg): 1. Awais Ali Khan (Army); 2. Ajmal Pathan (Balochistan); 3. Faisal Khan (Wapda); 4. Naeem Khan (PAF); 5. Majid Ali (Navy); 6. Adil Said (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa); 7. Bilal Khan (Sindh); 8. Aqeel Hussain (Islamabad).

Heavyweight (91kg): 1. Sanaullah Durani (Wapda); 2. Anees Taj (AJK); 3. Mehmoodul Hasan (PAF); 4. Muhammad Ali Sindh); 5. Azhar Ali (Army); 6. Ghulam Shabbir (Railways); 7. Tariq Nawaz (Navy); 8. Muhammad Shabbir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Super heavyweight (+91kg): 1. Ahmed Ali (Army); 2. Mirza Azam (PAF); 3. Abdul Wahid Kakar (Wapda); 4. Yasir Jameel (Sindh); 5. Hafeezullah Hamza (Punjab); 6. Nadir Khan (Navy); 7. Muhammad Amin (Police); 8. Wasim Akram (Railways).