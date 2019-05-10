close
Sat May 11, 2019
AFP
May 11, 2019

Italy takes in migrants

World

ROME: Migrants rescued at sea by the Italian navy and a charity ship disembarked in Italy on Friday, despite far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini´s "closed ports" policy.

Thirty-six people plucked from a floundering boat off Libya by a navy patrol boat on Thursday were brought to Sicily after four European countries agreed to host some of them. Another 30 people rescued by the Mare Jonio charity ship in a separate operation -- including three women and a one-year-old girl -- were disembarked on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Salvini had initially refused to open Italy´s ports to the migrants. The interior ministry said it was opening an investigation into aiding illegal immigration and impounded the Mare Jonio, which is charted by the left-wing collective Mediterranea.

