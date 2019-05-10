Italy takes in migrants

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Migrants rescued at sea by the Italian navy and a charity ship disembarked in Italy on Friday, despite far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini´s "closed ports" policy.
Thirty-six people plucked from a floundering boat off Libya by a navy patrol boat on Thursday were brought to Sicily after four European countries agreed to host some of them. Another 30 people rescued by the Mare Jonio charity ship in a separate operation -- including three women and a one-year-old girl -- were disembarked on the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Salvini had initially refused to open Italy´s ports to the migrants. The interior ministry said it was opening an investigation into aiding illegal immigration and impounded the Mare Jonio, which is charted by the left-wing collective Mediterranea.
ROME: Migrants rescued at sea by the Italian navy and a charity ship disembarked in Italy on Friday, despite far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini´s "closed ports" policy.
Thirty-six people plucked from a floundering boat off Libya by a navy patrol boat on Thursday were brought to Sicily after four European countries agreed to host some of them. Another 30 people rescued by the Mare Jonio charity ship in a separate operation -- including three women and a one-year-old girl -- were disembarked on the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Salvini had initially refused to open Italy´s ports to the migrants. The interior ministry said it was opening an investigation into aiding illegal immigration and impounded the Mare Jonio, which is charted by the left-wing collective Mediterranea.