Police officers transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General Police, Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan issued transfer, posting orders of seven police officers.

AIG Research and Development CPO Punjab Lahore Awais Ahmed is transferred and posted as, SSP MT Punjab, Lahore, SSP Internal Accountability Branch Gujranwala Region, Mohammad Asif Zafar Cheema, is transferred and posted as Chief Traffic Officer, Faisalabad.

Awaiting posting, Shahid Mahmood Sheikh, is posted as SSP Headquarters Punjab Constabulary (6) Farooq Abad.

SDPO Factory Area Faisalabad Muhammad Imran Khan is transferred and posted at CTD Punjab Lahore, DSP, CTD Head Quarters Punjab Mohammad Nawaz, is transferred and posted as SDPO Pindi Bhattian, Hafizabad, waiting posting Saif Ur Rehman after promotion as DSP, is posted as SDPO Muridke Sheikhupura while SDPO Mitha Tawana Khushab, Akhtar Ali is transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar Sargodha with immediate effect.