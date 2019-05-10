UAE Iftar dinner guests discuss IMF new role in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The iftar dinner hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi on Friday in a local hotel provided an opportunity to the guests who turned up in large number to discuss International Monetary Fund (IMF) new role in Pakistan’s politics through economy.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was among the guests who arrived earlier, and her predecessor Fawad Chaudhry appeared after a while, and he hugged his successor on the main table. With this the discussion took the turn towards the moon-sighting and use of technology for the purpose that has been ‘invoked’ by the Chaudhry.

It has threatened the very existence of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee that was constituted by an Army dictator self-appointed Field Marshal Ayub Khan after the controversy with Jamat-e-Islami founder Late Maulana Abu Ala Moudoodi about sighting of moon of Eid and Ramazan.

Few guests were interested in ascertaining the future plan of the Science and Technology Ministry, but the minister left the rendezvous after having aftari hurriedly. The guests were in large number, including ambassadors of the Muslim countries, some political stalwarts, belonging to the ruling party, including former federal ministers Senator Dr Waseem Shehzad and Wajid Bukhari and prominent media persons. Foreign Office was represented by its director general Middle East (DGME) Ms Rukhsana Afzaal. The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, who is the youngest ambassador posted in Islamabad reminded the guests that his country stands by Pakistan wholeheartedly in its efforts to rid economic and other difficulties.The UAE leadership has special affection for the people of Pakistan, he added.

The envoy of the UAE said that the ties of UAE with Pakistan are flourishing further, and he is hopeful that they would grow further in months and years to come. Egyptian ambassador Ahmed Muhammad Fadel Yacoub told this scribe that IMF’s representative Reza Baqir is a capable and intelligent economist, who had played positive and constructive role in Egypt for improving is economy during the recent years when he posted in Egypt before returning to Pakistan.

The ambassador expressed the hope that Reza Baqir will prove to a beneficial asset for Pakistan economy in his capacity as governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Ambassador Bahrain Muhammad Ebrahim Muhammad Abdelqadar, who is also Dean of Gulf States ambassadors also present among the guests on the main table. The guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening.