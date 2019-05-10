close
Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Fake cheque case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

DASKA: Motra police Friday booked a man on charges of issuing a fake cheque. Ayaz had given Rs 2,500,000 to accused Musa and when he demanded cash, he gave him a cheque that bounced.

MAN BOOKED: Sadr police Friday registered a case in the offence of substandard cylinders. Traffic police checked the vehicle of Waqas and found illegal and substandard gas cylinders.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Four bandits snatched cash and other valuables in the area of Motra police. Arshad was heading home when bandits intercepted him and deprived him of cash, a cell phone and his motorcycle.

