Fake cheque case

DASKA: Motra police Friday booked a man on charges of issuing a fake cheque. Ayaz had given Rs 2,500,000 to accused Musa and when he demanded cash, he gave him a cheque that bounced.

MAN BOOKED: Sadr police Friday registered a case in the offence of substandard cylinders. Traffic police checked the vehicle of Waqas and found illegal and substandard gas cylinders.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Four bandits snatched cash and other valuables in the area of Motra police. Arshad was heading home when bandits intercepted him and deprived him of cash, a cell phone and his motorcycle.