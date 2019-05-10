PM Imran to chair meetings in Lahore today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings in Lahore today (Saturday) in the wake of upcoming Punjab and federal budgets for the fiscal year 2019-20. The premier will also chair meeting regarding resources mobilisation and discuss various issues relating to taxation in the province in the upcoming budget as well as government’s plan for expanding resources. The security situation of Punjab will also be discussed as the prime minister is visiting Lahore just a couple of days after the recent suicide attack outside the Data Darbar in which 12 people including Elite Police personnel lost their lives.