Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

NAB CIT questions Wattoo on ‘illegal’ appointments

National

LAHORE: The Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau on Friday questioned former federal minister Manzoor Wattoo in a case related to alleged illegal appointments in the Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan. Earlier, the former minister had not appeared before the bureau after which he was summoned again for May 11. CIT members questioned Wattoo about the alleged illegal appointments in the corporation. He replied that all the appointments were made on merit under the light of the federal cabinet decision taken in 2008. Later, Wattoo was handed over a questionnaire with a direction to submit it within ten days to the NAB Lahore office. As per details, the NAB has accused Manzoor Wattoo of illegally hiring over 400 employees for the corporation from Okara, Mandi Bahauddin and Bahawalpur.

