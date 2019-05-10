Don’t hold previous govts responsible for inflation rise, PPP asks PM

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said the government should not hide its incompetence with accusing the previous governments with holding them responsible for the increase in inflation.

“The inflation has increased by 6 per cent just due to incompetence of the present government and their failed economic policies,” she said while reacting to Prime Minister Imran khan speech at the inauguration ceremony of Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi. Senator Sherry Rehman said the prime minister and his cabinet did not ready to realise the anger of the people. “The Utility Store were empty and “Sasta Bazaar (Cheap Price Markets) were turned into expensive one,” she said. The PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Senate said that the government which gets the loans of over Rs3,000 billion in just nine months still talking about change. “When the keys of the country’s national exchequer have been handed over to the IMF then no one can stop further rise of the inflation,” she said. Senator Sherry Rehman said when the questions were being raised about the rising inflation then it started to teach the history. “Imran Khan government is one of the incompetent government in the history of Pakistan and people lost their hopes,” she said adding that the days are not far when the people will be on the roads against the government.