Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Fia team thrashed

National

OKARA: A team of FIA was thrashed on Friday. FIA Assistant Director Rizwan Arshad of Cyber Crime Reporting Centre Lahore, Inspector Mansoor Hussain, Sher Zaman, Muhammad Iftikhar FC Driver raided main bazaar Samadpura to arrest accused Muhammad Shafiq against whom a case under FIR 64/19 was registered. When the team reached the scene,

accused Muhammad Shafiq, Hamid, Sajid, Kaleem, Shahid and Rashid attacked the team with batons, sticks and iron rods. They injured the team and took them hostage. Later, police arrived and rescued them. The team members were rushed to hospital and case was registered against the assailants.

