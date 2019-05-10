close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Bandits injure cop

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

OKARA: Bandits shot at and injured a cop of Elite Force on Friday. On a tip-off, the Elite Force raided the Bakhu Shah Road locality where seven bandits were looting wayfarers. To see police the gunmen started firing and injured critically police van driver Muhammad Nasir. The cop was rushed to hospital. Sadr Depalpur police have registered a case.

BODY RECOVERED: Police recovered a dead body of a woman packed in a sack and floating in Rajbah Bharatgarh near Basirpur on Friday. Police have registered a case.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide over domestic issues in Mirzapur village on Friday. Muhammad Anwar, 45, was upset over his domestic circumstances and shot himself dead at home. He was the father of four children.

