Sat May 11, 2019
News Report
May 11, 2019

Rakhi Sawant threatened after she posed with Pak flag

National

News Report
MUMBAI: Indian actress Rakhi Sawant has stirred up a storm yet again. She took to her Instagram account to share of a picture of herself with the Pakistan flag, with a disclaimer: "I love my India but its my character in the film Dhara 370." The picture attracted the attention of trolls, who tore her apart for choosing to pose with the flag of Pakistan. "You are suitable for Pakistani citizenship, Ms Rakhi 'Pakistani' Sawant," one Instagram user commented. Several others threatened to unfollow her.

