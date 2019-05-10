close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
May 11, 2019

Opposition stages token walkout for ignoring Balochistan

National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
May 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Joint opposition in the Senate on Friday staged token walk-out from the House on giving no representation to Balochistan and very limited to Sindh in appointment of trade officers abroad.

Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini of BNP-Mengal was the first to make exit from the House during the question hour, followed by Senators belonging to the opposition parties and some from the treasury benches.

The House was informed that a total of 42 trade officers (commercial secretaries) had been posted in various embassies and high commissions abroad and of these, 25 were from Punjab, seven from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five from Sindh, two from AJK and nil from Balochistan.

Earlier, Senators questioned the performance of these officers, as Pakistan’s exports continued to fall.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that there was no quota as such and trade officers were appointed abroad on the basis of their ability and performance. He explained that seven officers had been recalled for their below average performance while another two had been issued warning.

Their performance, he noted, was gauged under key performance indicators, approved by the Prime Minister. He conceded that the trade officers needed to further improve their performance.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan