Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Three children burnt alive

Top Story

May 11, 2019

LAHORE: Three children were burnt alive while a 30-year-old man sustained burns when fire erupted at the upper storey of a house in Factory Area police limits Friday night. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to the General Hospital. The deceased children have been identified as Habiba, 5, and Ali, 5, and Nabeeha, 2, who succumbed to her burns at the hospital. The injured has been identified as Imran, a resident of Walton Road. Police and forensic teams also reached the scene and collected evidence. It is being suspected that fire broke out due to short circuit or children had lit up fire while playing with a matchbox. Further investigation is under way.

