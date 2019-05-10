CAA refutes Indian claim of intercepting Georgian plane

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Friday denied the Indian claim of intercepting a Georgian AN-12 aircraft flying from Karachi and forcing it to land in Jaipur, saying no plane flew from Karachi to Dehli as the "India-Pakistan airspace is closed for any traffic".

The CAA also termed the Indian claim of intercepting the aircraft incomprehensible as no aircraft from Pakistan entered the Indian airspace. India claimed that the aircraft did not follow the authorised Air Traffic Services route and was forced to land at Jaipur. The CAA officials said since the entire airspace is closed for any traffic, neither any aircraft from Pakistan nor from India can fly into each other's territories. Furthermore, those intending to go to India approach that country from Muscat. "There is no record of any aircraft entering India from Pakistan,besides no Georgian AN-12 aircraft ever came to Karachi."

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had claimed intercepting a Georgian AN-12 aircraft that deviated from its determined route and entered North Gujarat when they forced it to land at the Jaipur airfield.

AFP adds from New Delhi: Indian Air Force fighter jets forced a Georgian cargo plane flying from Karachi to New Delhi to land in the northern city of Jaipur on Friday after it allegedly violated Indian airspace. The An-12 aircraft was intercepted by two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets after it deviated from its scheduled flight path, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. "The aircraft did not follow the authorised Air Traffic Services route and was not responding to radio calls from Indian controlling agencies," the IAF said in a statement.

"The aircraft was shadowed and forced to land at Jaipur for necessary investigation."

Hundreds of commercial and cargo flights have been affected by continuing tensions between India and Pakistan after their tit-for-tat air strikes in February.

Restrictions over Pakistani airspace have forced international airlines including those from India to take costly and lengthy detours.