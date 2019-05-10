CM inaugurates reconstruction of gynae hospital

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he will personally monitor the development schemes. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of reconstruction project of 200-bed gynae hospital in Rawalpindi, he said that Sehat Insaf Card Scheme had been started in 18 districts of the province and around seven million families and 3.5 crore people would benefit from this scheme.