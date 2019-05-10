close
Sat May 11, 2019
AFP
May 11, 2019

Klopp hopes Salah to return for Premier League finale

Sports

AFP
May 11, 2019

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson fit for Sunday’s Premier League finale against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Reds aim to end a 29-year wait to win the title.

Klopp’s men trail Manchester City by one point at the top of the table and need the champions’ 13-game winning run to come to an end at Brighton if they are to win the league.Liverpool are in high spirits after a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday that booked their place in a second consecutive Champions League final, a match top scorer Salah missed after suffering concussion in the Reds’ 3-2 win at Newcastle last weekend.

