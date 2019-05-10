close
Sat May 11, 2019
AFP
May 11, 2019

Swiss escalates probe into AG’s FIFA contacts

Sports

AFP
May 11, 2019

GENEVA: A Swiss oversight body said Friday that it had opened a “disciplinary investigation” targeting the attorney general (AG) over his meetings with FIFA’s president, while Bern is probing corruption in world football.

Switzerland’s top prosecutor Michael Lauber, who is in charge of the FIFA probe, has come under fire over a series of reportedly undisclosed contacts with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is also a Swiss national.

Two Lauber-Infantino meetings were brought to light last year by “Football Leaks”, a cross-border investigation by several European news organisations. The body that oversees Lauber’s office, known as the AS-MPC, said last month that those two 2016 contacts, held shortly after Infantino took charge of FIFA from the disgraced Sepp Blatter, were “not problematic.” But Swiss media have reported a third meeting, which the AS-MPC said last month merited a “preliminary inquiry.”

