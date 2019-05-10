Army boxers lead in national rankings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has issued national ranking of leading boxers in all categories in an effort to streamline affairs for the Premier Boxing League expected to be staged later this year.

According to the ratings released by the PBF, Army boxers are leading the national rankings followed by Wapda.

Secretary PBF, Col (rtd) Nasir Ijaz Tung confirmed to The News that the ranking of leading boxers in each of the ten categories would stay the same till the 33rd National Games to be held in Peshawar in October this year.

“Boxers ranking has been issued timely so that everything should be in order for the boxing league expected to be held later this year. The ranking will take all the boxers into the National Games with the same position. Depending on the performance at the National Games, some alternation can be done on the ranking list,” he said.

The PBF official said the federation had been planning to host the league for the promotion of the game in the country. “We are planning to contact some foreign boxers in an effort to lure them for the league. Though everything is at very early stage, announcing ranking for each of the ten categories would keep these boxers in chase when it comes to organizing the league.”

Boxers ranking has been finalised considering their performance in just concluded 37th National Championship held in Islamabad.

Men’s Light Fly 49kg: 1. M Saeed (Army) 2. Daud Khan (Navy) 3. M Musawar (Railways) 4. Zohaib Rasheed (Sindh) 5. Jehanzaib Khan (Wapda)

6. Abu Bakkar (Gilgat-Baltistan) 7. Usama Tariq (Punjab) 8. M Yasin (PAF) .

Men’s Fly 52kg: 1. Syed M Asif (Army) 2. Atta Ullah (Wapda) 3. M Qasim (Balochistan)

4. Mehroz Ali (PAF) 5. Talal Hussain (Islamabad)

6. Noor Ali (Railways) 7. Shahzeb Khan (Sindh) 8. Inam Ullah Khan (AJK)

Men’s Bantam 56kg: 1 Naqeeb Ullah (Wapda) 2. Niamat Ullah (PAF) 3. Muhammad Ismail (Army) 4. Ahmed Afridi (Sindh) 5. Ilyas Hussain (Balochistan) 6. Arsalan Ali (Navy) 7. Abdul Samad (Railways) 8. M Wasim KP)

Men’s Light 60kg: 1.Ibrahim Khan (Army) 2. M Ashraf (Railways) 3. Sheraz (Navy) 4.Sikandar Mirza (Balochistan) 5. M Shoaib Khan (Punjab) 6. M Zaryab Gilgit-Baltistan) 7. Naseer Ahmed (Wapda) 8. Amir Khan (KP)

Men’s Light Welter 64kg: 1.Ali Ahmed (Wapda) 2. Adnan Hasan (PAF) 3. Suleman Baloch (Army) 4. Ghulam Nabi (Gilgit-Baltistan) 5. Abdul Ghani (Balochistan) 6. Irfan Bashir (AJK) 7. Qadir Khan (Navy) 8. Abdul Jalil (Sindh)

Men’s Welter 69kg: 1. Gul Zaib (Army) 2. Amir Khan (Wapda) 3. Abdul Samad (Balochistan) 4. Salar Abid (KP) 5. Faraz Ahmed (Sindh) 6. Fahad (Punjab) 7. Saeed Anwar Khan (PAF) 8.Yameen Khan (AJK)

Men’s Middle 75kg: 1. Saif Ul Manan (Army) 2. Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) 3. Shafi Ullah (Wapda) 4. Ehsan Ullah (Balochistan) 5. Ali Nawaz (Punjab) 6. Hasnain Ali (PAF) 7. Abid Ali (Police) 8. Khalil Asghar Sindh).

Men’s Light Heavy 81kg: 1. Awais Ali Khan (Army) 2. Ajmal Pathan (Balochistan) 3. Faisal Khan (Wapda)

4. Naeem Khan (PAF) 5. Majid Ali (Navy) 6. Adil Said (KP) 7. Bilal Khan (Sindh) 8. Aqeel Hussain (Islamabad)

Men’s Heavy 91kg: 1. Sana Ullah Durani (Wapda) 2. Anees Taj (AJK) 3. Mehmoodul Hasan (PAF) 4. M Ali (Sindh) 5, Azhar Ali (Army) 6. Ghulam Shabbir (Railways) 7. Tariq Nawaz (Navy) 8. M Shabbir (KP)

Men’s Super Heavy +91kg: 1. Ahmed Ali (Army) 2. Mirza Azam (PAF) 3. Abdul Wahid Kakar (Wapda) 4. Yasir Jameel (Sindh) 5. Hafeez Ullah Hamza (Punjab) 6. Nadir Khan (Navy) 7. M Amin (Police) 8. Wasim Akram (Railways).